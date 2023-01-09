Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee wraps up Coffee Harvest 2022 with fun facts for Living808 viewers.

With four million coffee trees growing on 3,100 acres, the staff at Kauai Coffee are highly trained in reliable equipment critical to a great harvest.

Each coffee tree gives enough fruit to make one pound of roasted coffee (making about 45 cups of brewed coffee) per year. Those who drink 3 cups of coffee daily, makes their yearly consumption equivalent to the annual harvest of 25 trees.

Kauai Coffee composts all of the green waste and the cherry pulp, which is the fruit around the coffee bean or seed that gets removed during processing. They produce about 4 million pounds of compost each year, and it all goes back to the soil to add nutrients, naturally.



Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674