This medium roast in the blue bag is Kauai Coffee’s #1 selling item. It comes in grind or whole bean – this one’s a whole bean which is great because you can grind fresh and on demand for your preferred brewing method. Our Medium Roast coffee is a 100% Hawaiian coffee, with bright aroma, and light floral notes.

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance, and Non GMO Project Verified. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet.

Available in grocery stores throughout Hawaii, including a larger 24oz size in Costco. Also available of course at the Kauai Coffee visitor center and online at kauaicoffee.com.