Another limited time holiday coffee! Kauai Coffee’s Holiday Blend is 100% Kauai Coffee, a blend of 50% dark roast & 50% medium roast – for when you can’t decide. This is their signature roast master’s mix special for the holidays! It comes in two cute holiday designs – Santa Starfish and a sandy snowman. It has a rich aroma with nutty notes, bright, fruit-toned acidity with lingering hints of toffee and caramel

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance, and Non-GMO Project Verified. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet.

Kauai Coffee’s Holiday Blend is available from now until they run out of stock, at Kauaicoffee.com or the Visitor Center on Kauai. Be sure to check out the rest of their product lineup at your local grocery store.