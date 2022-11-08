The holidays are here and this is a limited time flavor! Hawaiian Holiday Spice coffee is a 100% Hawaiian ground coffee, featuring a smooth, delicious all natural flavoring. It combines hints of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It’s like drinking a gingerbread cookie!

It sustainably certified with Fair Trade USA, and Rainforest Alliance. This means when you drink 100% Kauai Coffee, you are choosing coffee that’s better for our ‘aina, our people, and our planet.

Holiday Spice is available from now until they run out of stock, at Kauaicoffee.com or the Visitor Center on Kauai. Be sure to check out the rest of their product lineup at your local grocery store.