Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is their Kauai Estate Reserve Acaia, a smooth frothy cup with flavor attributes of milk chocolate, mocha and caramel notes.

The Acaia is a medium roast coffee whole bean coffee with a bright and sweet finish and is available online or at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674