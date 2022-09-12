Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.
This week’s featured flavor is their Kauai Estate Reserve Acaia, a smooth frothy cup with flavor attributes of milk chocolate, mocha and caramel notes.
The Acaia is a medium roast coffee whole bean coffee with a bright and sweet finish and is available online or at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center.
Kauai Coffee Company:
Website: www.kauaicoffee.com
Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:
870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674