Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help us kick start our week on a good note with their delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is their dark roast coffee, which is fair trade certified, rainforest alliance certified and non-gmo project certified.

The dark roast coffee has a bold and rich flavor, which is still very smooth and doesn’t have a “charred taste” that exists in other dark roasts and contains less caffeine than medium roast.

Kauai Coffee’s dark roast is available in grocery stores throughout Hawaii, the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center and online.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 96741