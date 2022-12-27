Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help Living808 viewers kick start their week on a good note with delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is a well-rounded dark roast coffee which includes rich and flavorful deep cocoa notes.

Dark roasts are perfect for every drink from espresso to pour over everything. It’s sustainably certified with fair trade USA, and rainforest alliance and non-gmo project verified .Kauai Coffee’s dark roast is available in grocery stores throughout Hawaii. Other roast profiles and specialty flavors can be found at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 9674