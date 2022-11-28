Honolulu – (KHON2) Kauai Coffee Company wants to help us kick start our week on a good note with their delicious coffee.

This week’s featured flavor is their coconut caramel crunch single serve pods, a 100% premium Arabica coffee. This medium roast coffee has the taste of sweet, nutty caramel blended with tropical coconut.

Compatible with all K-CUP® brewers*, their easy-to-use, single-serve coffee pods use 35% less plastic, making them the smarter choice for the environment.

Kauai Coffee’s coconut caramel crunch is available in grocery stores throughout Hawaii, at the Kauai Coffee Visitor Center and online.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com

Kauai Coffee Company’s Visitor Center:

870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 96741