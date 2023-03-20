Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Host, John Veneri went over to Kauai Coffee a few months ago to learn what it takes to be a coffee farmer, Fred Cowell, General Manager at Kauai Coffee gives Living808 viewers an update.

With over 4 million coffee trees grown on 3,100 acres, Kauai Coffee Company is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower. Out of those many trees, one was knocked down during a filming of “Go Johnny Go,” a segment on Living808.

“While John was working for us for the day, he accidentally knocked over one of our trees with a piece of machinery of ours. I am glad to announce that the tree he knocked over is up and thriving and producing coffee,” says Fred Cowell, General Manager at Kauai Coffee Company.

To learn more about the farm and its trees at Kauai Coffee Company, visitors can learn more via its official website.

Kauai Coffee Company:

Address: 870 Halewili Rd, Kalaheo, HI 96741

Website: www.kauaicoffee.com