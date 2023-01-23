In today’s Coffee Talk by Kauai Coffee Co., we learned about drinking habits to help lose fat. Healthy drinking habit number one is starting your day with water and carry a jug of water handy to sip on throughout the day.

Water helps you maintain a healthy digestion by ensuring the proper function of your gastrointestinal tract, it aids in weight management and promotes proper kidney function.

Coffee without sugar or cream is another good drinking habit to lose abdominal fat for two reasons. First, the stimulant caffeine in coffee can in some cases increase your resting metabolism and stop your hunger by decreasing levels of hunger hormones. Another benefit is how many calories you can save. A cup of pure coffee contains only about two calories compared to the 200 plus calories in some flavored specialty coffees available at cafes.

Happy hours and parties are occasions when we tend to overindulge in alcohol. Even a glass or two of wine with dinner every night can easily extend to more, and calories from alcohol can quickly add up. In fact, one study from Epidemiology and Health found that heavy drinking was linked to a larger waist circumference. Alcohol has also been shown to slow one’s metabolism, so cutting out drinking may speed up tummy fat loss too.

