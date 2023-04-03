Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, but we don’t know all of its effects on our health. In this edition of “Coffee Talk” presented by Kauai Coffee Company John and Kelly talk about a recent article by The New England Journal of Medicine.

In this study, scientists gave 100 adults devices to track their heart, activity, sleep, and glucose levels. They also used a phone app to see where the participants went. Over 14 days, the participants were told to either drink coffee with caffeine or avoid caffeine, with the researchers switching up the instructions each day. The researchers found that drinking coffee with caffeine did not lead to more heart problems than avoiding caffeine. However, drinking coffee with caffeine did lead to more premature ventricular contractions (a type of heart arrhythmia), more steps taken, less sleep, and slightly lower glucose levels compared to not drinking caffeine.

