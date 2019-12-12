Jayden de Laura nominated for Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year

Saint Louis senior quarterback Jayden de Laura was one of four finalists for the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the year on Thursday morning.

The Washington State commit, who threw for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns in leading Saint Louis to a 12-0 record and fourth consecutive HHSAA state title, was the only high school player in Hawaii nominated.

A decorated senior season has earned deLaura plenty of hardware thus far, including the 2019 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award and 2019 Gatorade Hawaii State Player of the Year.

The other three players nominated were Orem High School (Utah) linebacker Noah Sewell, Pinellas Park High School (Fla.) running back Lawrance Toafili and St. John Bosco (Calif.) quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The winner of the award will be announced during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Sheraton Waikiki), which takes place the night before the 20020 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium. All four finalists have already been selected to the game.