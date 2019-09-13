Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
2 Find a Home
Way 2 Go!
Military Matters
SPECIAL – Xerox Murders
Vegas NYE
Back to Bruyeres
Laulima
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
9th Island Forecast
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Envy You
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Healthy and Delicious
Work Day Wednesday
Community
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Heavy police presence after shots fired near car dealership
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Contests
Mariah Carey Concert Ticket Giveaway
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
More Contests
Take the quiz
QUIZ: What holiday movie are you?
More Community
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence after shots fired near car dealership
Woman in fatal car accident near Turtle Bay Resort identified by medical examiner
Police looking for forgery suspect
Mariah Carey returning to Hawaii in March
Neighbor who was also shot at in Makiki speaks out
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds