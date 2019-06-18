Jane now has her scarf when she goes to work, find out what that means for her

Jane joined us in-studio again. Instead of her surrogate mom, she was joined by Susan Leuers from Hawaii Fi-do.

We asked Leuers how Jane is doing. She tells us that Jane is now training out in public and that’s why Jane wears her scarf. It signals to Jane that she’s going to work. It also alerts the public to that fact.

Jane was one of five puppies picked to go through training, based on her mannerisms and behavior. That does not mean that all five, or Jane, will ultimately make it.