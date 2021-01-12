Jane meets her new forever home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may recall a while back, KHON2 was following a young labradoodle named “Jane,” who was training to become a service dog through Hawaii Fi-Do, an organization that trains dogs free of charge.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

And while the coronavirus pandemic stopped a lot of things in their tracks, it didn’t stop her journey, which recently took a very sweet and special turn.

It was a journey that started when Jane was just 12 weeks old. From there, KHON2 followed the young lab every two weeks as her trainer Sheree Louis put her through the paces.

Training included opening doors and bringing items to people along with other support that earned her a vest and and identification card.

Over the weekend, Jane said aloha to her trainers and set out to meet her new life partner, a woman named Jennifer Joyce who has suffered from daily migraines for the past 13 years.

“Jane is the sweetest dog ever,” said Joyce.

“One thing that was very important for me is that I can’t bend over,” shared Joyce. “I can’t pick things up off the floor. Because it spikes my head really badly.”

Jane also helps Joyce with her stability, providing a firm brace when needed. For Joyce, Jane has become more than just a new best friend. She’s become a critically important partner and a life changer.

“It was so joyous. I was calling and texting my friends and family people have cried finding out that I get to have her I know I’m just so grateful to Hawaii Fi-Do and Susan,” said Joyce. “She is the sweetest and cuddliest dog I’ve ever had. I ask her to come up on my lap (and) she buries her head in my chest and snuggles up and she’ll just stay like that.”