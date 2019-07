It’s summer and Jane needed a haircut. Sheree Loui, tells Howard Dashefsky that Jane was really lazy until she got the haircut but that she felt lively and ready to go afterwards.

Besides all that hair, Jane weighed in at 25 lb and six oz. at the age of four months. So double that is the guesstimate of her full-grown weight–about 52 lbs. She’ll be a really good size dog.

See what else Jane gets up to as we follow her journey to becoming a service dog.