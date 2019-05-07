Follow the journey of Jane: puppy to trained service dog

Follow along as we see what it takes to go from puppy to trained service dog.

Jane is a 13-week-old labradoodle puppy who is training to be a service dog. We will see how she does along the way and what obstacles she has to overcome to make it to that service dog finish line. This is serious business after all. After the dogs pass their training, they will be matched with someone who needs their help–anything from picking up credit cards to fetching medicine bottles.

This week, we introduce you to the cute, rambunctious service dog candidate and her volunteer trainer, Sheree Loui. They are all part of Hawaii FiDo, which we will also talk more about as the weeks go on.

Come along on Jane’s Journey, training to serve.