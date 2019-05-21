Continuing Jane’s Journey, training to serve

KHON2 continued Jane’s Journey to becoming a service dog, on Monday night.

If you missed the first segment two weeks ago, KHON2 joined five puppies from a litter of 10.

These five puppies were selected to be potential service dogs.

The premise is that KHON2 would follow one dog for an entire year to see what goes into the making of a service dog.

We learned which puppy we would be following, and we are lucky to be partnered up with Jane and her trainer, Sheree Loui.

We are going to be checking in every two weeks.

Jane is now 15 weeks, and getting both smarter, and more mischievous.

We learned what Jane has been up to, and what she has learned so far.

Come along on Jane’s Journey, training to serve.