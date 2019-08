Whether you’re fishing or just want to ‘hook up’ a great pair of slippers, you’ll love the way these slippers feel!

They’re part of Island Slipper’s ‘Under the Sea’ Collection.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center where Island Slipper is on the third floor.

Or, if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/