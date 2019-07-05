Island Slipper: Town Collection 2 Features Hibiscus Charm

Show your aloha spirit by wearing our state flower, a hibiscus with Island Slipper’s featured Friday slippers.

The Town Collection 2 comes in two new colors: navy and spice, while also offering popular colors black, and tan.

They’re comfortable and stylish, the perfect pair for a stroll about town or an evening out.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

Website: http://islandslipper.com