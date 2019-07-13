Island Slipper: Slide Collection

Taking a trip to the mainland? If so, Island Slipper wants to make sure your comfortable on the plane. Shoes are a pain to take off in the TSA line, and so they’ve create a comfortable and stylish leather slide.

You can even add a local touch by adding socks.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing on the third floor of Ala Moana Center. If you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the second floor. For more information visit http://islandslipper.com