Island Slipper: Mini Cord Collection

Inspired by the boardwalks of Carolina Beach, cotton candy and salt water taffy, these Sunday best slippers will have you reminiscing about those long summer days.

Feel the salty air and crisp Summer mornings on the white sand beaches of the coastal South.

It’s a slow brewed sweet tea kind of slipper for those warm Summer occasions.

You can check out the ‘Mini Cord Collection’ slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/

