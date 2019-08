Enjoy Mokulua slippers on the boat, off the boat, in the sand, and around town.

Features include:

Micro-grooved insole for gecko grip

Tough nylon strap lined with ultra-suede

Jarhead camo and camo blue colors

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center on the third floor, or at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki on the second floor.

Website: www.islandslipper.com