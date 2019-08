Island Slipper’s Madres Collection is made on Oahu with the island lifestyle in mind!

Whether you’re on a boat, at the beach or out to dinner, these slippers are perfect for every occasion.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center, where Island Slipper is on the 3rd floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/