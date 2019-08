Honolulu (KHON2)- The stars are out for Island Slipper’s limited edition slippers celebrating Ala Moana Center’s 60th anniversary.

The slippers feature leather straps and stars on the insole.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana center, Island Slipper is on the third floor.

Or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where island slipper is on the 2-nd floor. Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/