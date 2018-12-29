Island Slipper: Lana Collection

Step into iconic old time Waikiki with this classic design and comfort from Island Slipper’s Lana Collection.

Palm trees blowing with the trade winds, beach boys surfing, singing and kicking back, and the local wahine sporting their leather slippers.

You can find these slippers in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is located on the third floor.

If you’re in the Waikiki area, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the second floor.

Website: https://islandslipper.com

