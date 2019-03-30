Island Slipper: His and Her Denim

The perfect pair of slippers for the perfect pair of lovers.



Get your significant other fashionable, comfortable, denim slippers.



Leather or sued are both available for the ideal romantic gift.



Make sure to head on down to Island Slipper on Monday. They’re debuting a Limited Edition Leather Star Slipper to celebrate Ala Moana Shopping Center’s 60th Anniversary. They’ll be available on April 1st.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, visit them at the Royal Hawaiian Center Building A, Level 2.

Website: https://islandslipper.com