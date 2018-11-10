Island Slipper: His and Her Collection

Island Slipper’s featured slippers of the week are from the “His and Hers Collection” otherwise known as “Dah Airplane Slippah”.

Imagine you are going to Vegas in November.

It’s warm over here but cold over there.

You want to be comfortable on the plane and shoes are a pain to take off in the TSA line, plus you want to pack light because you’ve got to fill your suitcase with plenty of beef jerky and bagel chips to bring back.

These slippers are the perfect solution to your travel woes.

You can check these slippers out in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center on the third floor.

If you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slippers is located on the 2nd floor.

Website: https://islandslipper.com

