Island Slipper Handcrafted in Hawaii with Pride & Personal Touch

Honolulu (KHON2)- Island Slipper has been hand crafting quality slippers here in Hawaii since 1946, and workers today still put a personal touch on every pair they make.

We went behind the scenes at the Island Slipper factory to see the process, and pride and passion that workers put into making Island Slipper’s signature shoes and new models.

Living808 learned about the lasting process for the popular Elastic Thong Wedge, which comes in 4 colors.

It features a grow grain stretch fabric upper with leather wrap and grommet.

Watch and see the slippers come to life from pieces into finished products.

FRIDAY FEATURED SLIPPER: THE CLASSIC

This week’s Aloha Friday featured slipper is the “Classic”. High quality leather paired with the classic outsole for ultimate comfort and style.

A part of the island dress code; aloha shirt, khaki pants, and a fine Island Slipper.

You can check out Island Slipper in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

Website: islandslipper.com