Island Slipper: Christmas Collection

Kick back in comfort and style!

Kick-off your shoes and get into your slippahs.

With today’s great slippers from Island Slipper, you can add a little Christmas spirit to your step.

They are part of the “Christmas Collection” and they’re perfect for both guys and girls – maybe a little something to put under the tree?

You can check out these slippers and more in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2-nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/

