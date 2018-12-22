Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Island Slipper: Christmas Collection

Island Slipper

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kick back in comfort and style!  

Kick-off your shoes and get into your slippahs.  

With today’s great slippers from Island Slipper, you can add a little Christmas spirit to your step.  

They are part of the “Christmas Collection” and they’re perfect for both guys and girls – maybe a little something to put under the tree? 

You can check out these slippers and more in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2-nd floor.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Saint Louis takes down Bishop Gorman, 31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saint Louis takes down Bishop Gorman, 31-19"

Spyware from the web infects iPhones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spyware from the web infects iPhones"

Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19"

New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush"

Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together"

Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine"
More Local News

Trending Stories