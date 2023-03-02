In video released from HAYTAP, a Turkish animal rights organization, a dog is seen being rescued from rubble from the earthquakes that devastated Turkey in February. Tens of thousands of people are believed to have died from the quakes.

Credit: HAYTAP via Storyful

The dog was rescued on Feb. 28, from a building that was destroyed.

The video shows rescuers searching through the rubble for the dog, a husky named Aleks.

Local news outlet Haber Turk cited rescuers as saying the dog was exhausted and had lost weight, but appeared to be in a relatively good condition.

HAYTAP volunteer Osman Polat, who pulled Aleks out of the rubble, told state-run Anadolu Agency, “We found out that the dog was alive after listening to the wreckage. The area was very small, it was left under the wreckage. There was a small hole, just a hole for the dog’s nose … I somehow got to the dog.”

Storyful has not confirmed if the dog was trapped in the rubble on February 6 or entered and became trapped on a later date.

Two massive earthquakes, the first a 7.8 and the second a 7.5, hit Turkey on Feb. 6 followed by more than a thousand aftershocks, according to The Hill.

The quakes left more than 50,000 dead, according to Reuters, whose numbers came from the figures released by both Turkey and Syria.