PERUVIAN, Peru (AP) — A truck carrying 34 tons of zinc fell into a major river in the Peruvian capital, affecting nearby fish farms, officials said Tuesday.

The Civil Defense said the truck fell into the Chilón River on Monday in the Huaros district, and its initial report specified that there was a loss of “about 600 tons of trout.”

The fish are reared in the Chilón, one of three rivers that cross Lima.

Miguel Pastrana, a trout farm manager, showed how the zinc has darkened the fish waters and how some fish have died due to the spill.

Administrators of other fish farms indicated they were waiting for a report from the National Fishing Health Agency to conduct an assessment and indicate the state in which the fish were found.

The water distribution company in Lima said in a statement that the leak did not affect the distribution in the northern part of the capital.

Between May and November, the company uses about 28 underground water wells because the flow of the Chilon River is low at this time.

Trout have been raised in Peru for nearly a century and were brought from the United States by two men working a mine in the Andes.

According to official figures, 50,000 tons of trout were produced in 2019.