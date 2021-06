HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is getting ready to end its mass vaccination clinic at the Kapolei consolidated theaters on Saturday, June 19.

The healthcare organization says it has administered close to 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the site. Patients who received their first vaccination at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres site will be scheduled for their second vaccination at one of Kaiser Permanente seven other COVID-19 vaccine sites on Oahu.