RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (KHON2) — New Year’s celebrations are going on all over the world.

One celebration in the Gulf state known as the United Arab Emirates ushered in the new year and broke two Guinness World Records while doing it.

The UAE secured the title for the largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display which was achieved with 671 drones and for the largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors/drones which was achieved with 673 drones.

The 12-minute extravaganza was accompanied by jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and fireworks.

“Not only have we set two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for our #RAKNYE2023 celebrations, but we’ve also given thousands of visitors and residents a New Year’s Eve show that they’ll never forget,” said Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

The spectacular show featured state of the art drones, nano lights and colors and shapes that were choreographed to electric beats.

Slightly less than three miles in length and over 3,500 feet high, the show destroyed previous world records.

“This marks a great start to what is set to be a hugely exciting and busy year for us as we continue to build the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for 2023,” added Phillips.