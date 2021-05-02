Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home

Britain’s Prince Andrew inside St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested two people after receiving a report of trespassers near the home of Britain’s Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested after a report of intruders on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on April 25. Police said there was no risk to anyone at the lodge, Andrew’s official residence.

Police were also called to the Royal Lodge on April 19.

The Sun newspaper reported that during the earlier incident, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds of the lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the monarch’s son.

The woman managed to get into the home, but was detained after asking a member of staff where Andrew was and saying that she was his fiancée, the newspaper said. Thames Valley Police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Andrew shares the home with his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

Andrew, 61, has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.