Gunman wounds policeman in Croatia before killing himself

Police officers stand watch next to a police car on a street in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday Oct. 12, 2020 in the vicinity of a shooting incident. A gunman on Monday shot and wounded a police officer outside the Croatian government headquarters in the capital, Zagreb, before killing himself, police said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at Trg Svetog Marka, or St. Mark’s Square, which hosts the Croatian parliament building and other other important state institutions. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A gunman on Monday shot and wounded a police officer outside the Croatian government headquarters in the capital, Zagreb, before killing himself, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at Trg Svetog Marka, or St. Mark’s Square, which hosts the Croatian parliament building and other other important state institutions.

Police said the suspected attacker fled the scene after the shooting and later committed suicide in a nearby Zagreb area. They said he was a 22-year-old Croatian citizen not previously known to the police.

The 31-year-old officer underwent surgery and his condition is stable, said the police. He had four wounds, to his torso and one arm, but no vital organs were hit, doctors said.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said an investigation is underway to determine whether the shooting was an “event of individual character.”

“We do not know enough at this moment,” Plenkovic told reporters. He said the attacker walked to the square, which is open to the public despite hosting top state institutions.

“We have a culture of openness,” said Plenkovic. “This brings us to a new situation and rethinking of security.”

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said the only way to fully secure the square is to close it to the public. Bozinovic said “that would mean no freedom of movement.”

The N1 TV said the shooter had an automatic weapon.

Police have sealed off the area around the square and all planned activities by the government or other state institutions at the square have been canceled.

A helicopter could be seen flying over the city.