France eases mask rules; will end nightly virus curfew

Teddy bears, set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named ‘Le papa des nounours’ (Teddy Bears father) are pictured inside American vintage cars driving through Paris, Sunday, June, 13, 2021. The event took place in a show of support for the tourism industry which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

PARIS (AP) — France on Wednesday eased several COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities saying it’s no longer always mandatory to wear masks outdoors and halting an 8-month nightly coronavirus curfew this weekend.

The announcement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France is registering about 3,900 new virus cases a day, down from 35,000 a day in the March-April peak.

Castex welcomed “very good news” and said the curfew will be lifted on Sunday, 10 days earlier than expected.

Wearing a mask will still remain mandatory outdoors in crowded places like street markets and stadiums, he said. People are required to wear a mask indoors in public spaces, including at work — with an exception for restaurants and bars.

“We have not known such a low level of virus spreading since last August,” Castex said, adding that the situation was improving in all of France’s regions.

“Those positive evolutions are due to the mobilization of the French and to the vaccination campaign,” he said.

Over 58% of France’s adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. On Tuesday, the European Union nation opened its vaccination programs to those 12 to 18 as part of a push to protect residents as restrictions are gradually being lifted.

The French have been living under night-time curfews since mid-October. When the numbers of infections were at their highest level from mid-January to mid-May, the curfew was from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with shops closed down and exceptions only for workers and quick walks for pets. It had been gradually pushed back to start at 11 p.m.

Terraces at restaurants and cafes, theaters, cinemas and museums all reopened on May 19. Last week, France reopened indoor spaces in restaurants and cafes as well as gyms and swimming pools.

Major sports and cultural events can have a maximum of 5,000 people, and all need to show a vaccination certificate or a negative test within the last 48 hours.

The nation has reported 110,563 confirmed virus deaths, one of the highest tolls in Europe.

__

Follow all AP stories about the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.