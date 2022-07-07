HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot during a political campaign speech in Nara, a gunman was arrested at the scene.

At least two loud bangs were heard on a video taken during Shinzo’s speech. These are bangs that are sure to create shockwaves throughout Japan, which is considered one of the safest counties in the world with its strict gun laws.

The Japan-America Society of Hawaii Former President Edwin Hawkins said violence against politicians is very uncommon in post-war Japanese society.

Hawkins said, “I think the Japanese people themselves are looking at this and say, ‘well, how can this be? you know, we’re supposed to be such a safe society.'”

According to local reports, Abe is listed in “severe condition.” A man was tackled by security personnel moments after the shooting.

Hawkins, who is also a retired United States Air Force officer, said from the news coverage he has seen coming from Japan, he noticed relaxed security during the event.

Hawkins said, “I suspect that for politicians, especially top candidates, and maybe former prime ministers and, and others, that there’s security to these kinds of events, so — probably be getting tougher.”

Abe last visited Pearl Harbor in 2016, following a visit by then-President Barack Obama to Hiroshima.

The leaders from both countries attempted to reinforce relations and vowed not to repeat the horrors of World War II.

“This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken,” Abe said during his speech at Pearl Harbor.

Hawkins said the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe will not be taken lightly by the Japanese.

“I suspect that in the coming weeks, almost every talk show program in Japan will address these issues and introspection,” Hawkins said. “What have we become?”

The motive for the shooting has not yet been released by Japanese authorities.