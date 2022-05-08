HAVANA (AP) –Search crews found a black Labrador in one of the floors of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on Sunday, May 8.

The dog was visibly shaken but in good health.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims of the blast that sheared outer walls from the building.

Search crews with dogs hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital Sunday for survivors of an apparent gas explosion

The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday.

The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.

Some 24 people remained hospitalized, according to the Health Ministry.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak.

A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.

Crews busily worked to clean up the surrounding streets and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed. Some nearby buildings were also heavily damaged by the explosion that blew out windows and rattled walls.

The explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry that even before the coronavirus pandemic the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration.

Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.