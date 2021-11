HONOLULU(KHON2) -- Events will kick off at the Blaisdell Center again next Friday, Nov. 26, with COVID restrictions, including proof of full vaccination, being strictly enforced.

Those who purchased tickets, are unvaccinated and need a refund, should act fast. Refund requests for Jo Koy tickets purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office will only be honored through Monday, Nov. 22.