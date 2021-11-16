Britain’s Prince Charles pays royal visit to Jordan

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on a four-day tour to Jordan and Egypt. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Jordan on Tuesday as part of the first royal tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles and his wife were greeted on the tarmac by a Jordanian color guard. They were slated to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the royal palace in Amman, and later visit religious and historical sites during their three-day trip to the kingdom before heading to Egypt on Thursday.

The British Embassy said last month that the visit was aimed at shoring up “strong bilateral relations” on the centenary of relations between Amman and London.

The royal visit will be putting particular emphasis on combating climate change in the wake of the Glasgow conference, and interfaith tolerance.