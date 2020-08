ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tension remained high Tuesday between Greece and Turkey, both of which have warships in the eastern Mediterranean after Turkey sent a research vessel to carry out seismic research for energy resources in an area Greece says is on its continental shelf.

Greece will be requesting an emergency meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council, the prime minister's office announced following a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.