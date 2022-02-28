HONOLULU (KHON2) — Airbnb is showing its support to refugees fleeing Ukraine by announcing it will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 people seeking temporary stays during this crisis.

These stays will be funded by Airbnb donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, according to the announcement on Monday.

Those interested in opening their homes to support this effort can click here.

Airbnb sent letters to leaders of Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania offering support in welcoming refugees. Airbnb.org is working closely with governments to facilitate specific needs in each country.

This effort builds on the ongoing work to support refugees and other displaced people around the world. Over the past five years, Airbnb and Airbnb.org have connected more than 54,000 refugees and asylees to temporary housing. Just last week, the organization provided housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees.

Airbnb and Airbnb.org will share additional details in the coming days about how hosts can support this initiative. This includes offering free or discounted stays.

As Airbnb.org works to establish partners in each country, those fleeing Ukraine who are in need of immediate support can click here to get resources.

Airbnb.org was formed to provide temporary housing for crises dating back to Hurricane Sandy in New York.