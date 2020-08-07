Skip to content
International
Belarusian Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital
El Salvador waits for president, congress to act on pandemic
Mexico City lets bars ‘change’ to restaurants to reopen
Appeals of Nazi camp guard conviction in Germany dropped
Germany’s Maas confronts Pompeo over pipeline threat
Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU
Race in Mauritius to empty oil tanker before it breaks up
Lebanese government resigns after Beirut blast, public anger
Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions virus numbers
GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe
China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations
Germany’s finance minister run for chancellor in 2021 vote
Romanian midwife championed in Britain as homeland in crisis
UK flies air force plane over Channel amid migrant crossings
Niger, French forces in search of gunmen who killed tourists
National
Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
Liberty University names acting leader with Falwell on leave
No federal relief leaves states, cities facing big deficits
Mississippi flag design process: Elvis has left the building
Washington-DC
Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’
Who will Biden pick? Democratic lawmakers weigh in on possible VP picks
Trump administration announces federal prison count is lowest in nearly 20 years
Trending Stories
HPD COVID-19 hotline gets nearly 400 reports on first day
3 new deaths reported, with 140 new cases of COVID-19
WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces closure of Honolulu Hale due to recent cluster
University of Hawaii reducing ‘unnecessary presence’ on campuses