@Home: Tidy in Place Challenge

While we stay at home, Aloha Organizers is inspiring people to “Tidy-in-Place” while we “Shelter-in-Place”.

The April 2020 organizing challenge provides one small organizing project each weekday to help you organize your space, area by area, day by day.

Aloha Organizers Owner Nancy Nino showed Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin how the challenge works.

Projects start with manageable tasks such as decluttering offices supplies and cords to bigger projects such as cleaning up your desktop, emails, voicemails, and photos on phones.

Aloha Organizers also hosts a Team Tidy time daily at noon via zoom

Aloha Organizers helps clients organize specific areas of their life (space, time, mind) to create less stress, more time, and greater JOY in their lives!

