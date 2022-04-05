HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently shared its employment and wage estimates for about 830 occupations in the nation, states and approximately 530 areas. Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations represented 6.2% of total national employment.

The May 2021 estimates showed California ($115,220), Hawaii ($113,370) and New Jersey ($112,860) as the states with the highest wages for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations.

Here are the Top 20 highest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:

Dermatologists — $366,600 Orthopedic Surgeons (Except Pediatric) — $356,960 Surgeons (All Other) — $302,040 General Internal Medicine Physicians — $294,990 Chief Executives — $289,860 Ophthalmologists (Except Pediatric) — $271,460 Physicians (All Other) — $252,730 Obstetricians and Gynecologists — $248,080 Nurse Anesthetists — $218,750 Family Medicine Physicians — $215,180 Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates — $213,120 Pediatricians, General — $212,430 Physicians, Pathologists — $196,000 Dentists, General — $177,820 Astronomers — $158,480 Psychiatrists — $152,700 Optometrists — $138,480 Architectural and Engineering Managers — $136,340 Industrial Production Managers — $133,730 Air Traffic Controllers — $131,710

Here are the Top 20 lowest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:

Religious Workers, All Other — $25,470 Food Cooking Machine Operators and Tenders — $26,740 Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials — $27,680 Parking Attendants — $28,030 Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers, All Other — $28,340 Fast Food and Counter Workers — $28,810 Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other — $28,910 Childcare Workers — $29,260 Food Processing Workers, All Other — $29,790 Home Health and Personal Care Aides — $30,160 Slaughterers and Meat Packers — $30,230 Cashiers — $30,710 Textile Cutting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders — $30,910 Manicurists and Pedicurists — $31,010 Dishwashers — $31,030 Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers — $31,100 Crossing Guards and Flaggers — $31,140 Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers — $31,250 Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers — $31,870 Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment — $32,020

To see the full list, click here.

These occupational employment and wage estimates are calculated with data collected from employers in all industry sectors in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas in Hawaii.