HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently shared its employment and wage estimates for about 830 occupations in the nation, states and approximately 530 areas. Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations represented 6.2% of total national employment.
The May 2021 estimates showed California ($115,220), Hawaii ($113,370) and New Jersey ($112,860) as the states with the highest wages for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations.
On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Here are the Top 20 highest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:
- Dermatologists — $366,600
- Orthopedic Surgeons (Except Pediatric) — $356,960
- Surgeons (All Other) — $302,040
- General Internal Medicine Physicians — $294,990
- Chief Executives — $289,860
- Ophthalmologists (Except Pediatric) — $271,460
- Physicians (All Other) — $252,730
- Obstetricians and Gynecologists — $248,080
- Nurse Anesthetists — $218,750
- Family Medicine Physicians — $215,180
- Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates — $213,120
- Pediatricians, General — $212,430
- Physicians, Pathologists — $196,000
- Dentists, General — $177,820
- Astronomers — $158,480
- Psychiatrists — $152,700
- Optometrists — $138,480
- Architectural and Engineering Managers — $136,340
- Industrial Production Managers — $133,730
- Air Traffic Controllers — $131,710
Here are the Top 20 lowest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:
- Religious Workers, All Other — $25,470
- Food Cooking Machine Operators and Tenders — $26,740
- Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials — $27,680
- Parking Attendants — $28,030
- Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers, All Other — $28,340
- Fast Food and Counter Workers — $28,810
- Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other — $28,910
- Childcare Workers — $29,260
- Food Processing Workers, All Other — $29,790
- Home Health and Personal Care Aides — $30,160
- Slaughterers and Meat Packers — $30,230
- Cashiers — $30,710
- Textile Cutting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders — $30,910
- Manicurists and Pedicurists — $31,010
- Dishwashers — $31,030
- Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers — $31,100
- Crossing Guards and Flaggers — $31,140
- Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers — $31,250
- Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers — $31,870
- Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment — $32,020
To see the full list, click here.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
These occupational employment and wage estimates are calculated with data collected from employers in all industry sectors in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas in Hawaii.