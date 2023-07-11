HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diners beware! Some restaurants are now adding a 10% charge to your check, calling it a Supply Chain Adjustment. In some cases, customers don’t know about it until they get the check.

The head of the Hawaii Restaurant Association says she is seeing more restaurants add on what’s called a Supply Chain Adjustment fee, because many are still struggling with the rising cost of doing business.

“And it’s a way for them to survive with the increase of food costs and increase of supply cost, utility cost, everything,” said HRA Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka.

She says it’s important for restaurants to notify customers ahead of time with a sign.

“They should be absolutely posting it for their guests to see that there will be a cost, which will be passed on to the consumer,” said Matsuoka.

But some restaurants aren’t doing that. So we reached out to the state’s Office of Consumer Protection and learned that it’s illegal.

“The reason is that the average consumer doesn’t walk into a restaurant expecting a 10% add on to their bill. They’re not going to be looking for that if they’ve incurred a charge without notice upfront,” said Mana Moriarty, Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director.

Moriarty says customers can report the restaurant to his office which can then file a lawsuit against the business.

“Which could potentially stop the practices via court order, and potentially result in some sort of fine, or a penalty,” he said.

Tom Jones, who owns four Oahu restaurants has not added the extra charge. But he says many owners are trying different ways to offset costs. He says raising the menu price isn’t the best option because that usually means customers don’t order as much.

“So they might have one less iced tea or skip dessert or share a salad or what have you. And so just because we raise prices doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to increase our revenue,” said Jones.

Jones points out that raising the menu prices actually means customers would be urged to tip more, so he says it’s actually better for the customers if restaurants just add a different fee.

Other restaurants have added kitchen fees. Jones says customers might want to ask ahead of time about any additional fees before ordering.