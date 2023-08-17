A photo shows the sirens used on Hawai’i Island, Hawai’i on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s mounting pressure to use emergency sirens for future wildfire disasters. KHON2 got some answers on what it would take to make that happen.

Maui’s Emergency Management Agency said the sirens were not activated when disaster struck because it would have signaled a tsunami, creating confusion. They added that most sirens are on the coastline so those living inland would not have heard them.

Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management director says the sirens should send a different message.

“For us, the sirens mean attention and alert, turn on the news and find out more information about what’s going on. So it’s not associated with an automatic action of say, an evacuation,” said Hiro Toiya.

Toiya said there needs to be a comprehensive discussion on making improvements to the system. And maybe include changing the tone of the siren for wildfires.

He said if changes are made to activate sirens for wildfires, there needs to be a lot of effort to educate the public about it.

“If we want to change the program in terms of what the siren tones mean, then absolutely we will be having those discussions statewide with the emergency managers, providing some recommendations for moving forward,” said Toiya.

Moving forward that would also mean installing more sirens inland to make sure everyone hears them.

It would be costly but some say it is necessary.

“I think at the end of the day like everything else it’s about our priorities. Given what’s happened, I think it underscores the fact civil disaster preparedness, we really need to prioritize this,” said Sen. Angus McKelvey, who represents West Maui.

He said he will push to install more sirens at the next legislative session.