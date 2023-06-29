HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disabled couple that’s been riding TheHandi-Van for four years is now being told that they have to walk a block away from their house to get picked up. They reached out to KHON2.com to find out why and what can be done to get picked up outside their home.

Janice and Edward Fernandez live in Wahiawa and have been taking the Handi-Van three to four times a week to get to doctor’s appointments and other errands. Janice is legally blind and Edward needs a walker or a wheelchair to get around. They recently received a letter from TheHandi-Van saying they can’t be picked up outside their home anymore.

“It doesn’t make sense and there’s not much explanation of why, other than you’re not going to be picked up at your residence. At the very end of the road is Dole Road, is where they want us to walk down, to board the van,” said Janice.

They’ve already had to do it once, and they dread the thought of having to do it again.

“If she was to fall, there’s nothing I can do about it. I cannot get out of my chair to help her up because I don’t have the balance to help,” said Edward.

The city said the road is too narrow, so it’s not safe for their larger vehicles to turn around. Also, they’re not actually allowed to back into anyone’s driveway.

“It is a safety issue. The factors that are considered are, there are other passengers in the vehicle, that there needs to be adequate space to turn around,” said Roger Morton, Department of Transportation Services Director.

The Fernandezes have filed an appeal known as a modification letter, which is now being processed by the company’s Civil Rights office. So, for now, a van subcontracted by TheHandi-Van can pick them up outside their home. But if they lose the appeal, they’d have to walk a block again for pickup, which is also a safety issue for the couple.

“Walking in the dark, I’m legally blind. Some of my appointments, I go to by myself and I can’t do that. I can’t walk in the dark,” said Janice.

Morton said they just can’t guarantee that the smaller vehicles can be available all the time.

“We only have a handful wheelchair-accessible vehicles in our fleet, and most of the taxis and most of the private providers don’t,” he said.

The couple has filed a complaint with the Hawaii Disability Rights Center. The executive director said it has received six similar complaints which have been sent to the Federal Transit Administration for review. KHON2.com will follow up and let you know what happens.