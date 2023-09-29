HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Pride kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 1. It is a time to celebrate the freedom that comes with shaking off colonial constructs and embracing who we are.

Throughout the month of October, there will be celebrations all over Oʻahu; so, KHON2.com decided to create a guide for you to keep up with all the happenings.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Pride month is officially greeted with a Kapaemāhū ceremony. This event takes place in Waikīkī where the Tahitian māhū healers came to spread their healing knowledge to Oʻahu’s residents centuries ago.

The event begins at sunrise on Sunday near the Healer Stones on Waikīkī Beach. All are welcome to this free blessing and ceremony.

Later in the day is a Sunday Funday Drag show at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. Mimosas & Marys LIVE begins at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 and Friday, Oct. 6

Arts at Marks Garage begins the Arts of Pride: An LGBTQ+ Experience exhibit. This experience runs through the month of October with an opening reception taking place on Friday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bloomingdale’s is excited about Pride and are celebrating with a Shop with Pride Kick-Off Event. The Imperial Sovereign Court of Hawaiʻi will be in attendance where you can shop for your favorite Pride items.

Capitol Modern is hosting the Rainbow Prom Hawaiʻi 2023. The event begins at 5 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra presents Beyond Hapa. The concert begins at 5:30 pm. at the Hawaiʻi Theatre Center.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Maunalua Bay Beach Park is hosting Dive With Pride. 2SLGBTQ+ divers and allies are invited to participate which includes guided dives at Na Makana.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

National Coming Out Day is on Oct. 11 every year. This is a time to celebrate the oftentimes difficult choice to come out to family and friends. The University of Hawaiʻi Mānoaʻs LGBTQ+ Center will be hosting this event.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The Honolulu FrontRunners/FrontWalkers PRIDE RUN/WALK 5K begins at 7 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park. Organizers said there will be an awards ceremony following the race that recognizes overall awards for women, men, nonbinary categories and age group.

This is a fun opportunity for folks to gather and get to know one another. All participants will receive a PRIDE RUN/WALK 5K t-shirt.

The Aphrodisiacs present the Carpet Munchin’ Cabaret at Polarity. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival premieres Ala Moana Boys by first time director Keli‘i Grace. This film combines 2SLGBTQ+ themes with sustainability and environmental issues to take a hard-hitting look at life in Hawaiʻi as it converges in our modern times.

The film will be showing at Consolidated Theaters Kahala. Show time begins at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Beginning on Oct. 18, the Imperial Court of Hawaiʻi will present the Butterfly Kisses 2023 Coronation Events, a series of event that will run through Oct. 22. There will be six events that run through the week. You can access their schedule here.

Thursday, Oct. 19

The 2023 Business of Pride Awards is being hosted by Pacific Business News and celebrates local 2SLGBTQ+ movers and shakers in Hawaiʻi. The awards banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Prince Waikīkī’s Pi’inaio Ballroom.

Friday, Oct. 20

The Honolulu Pride PARADISE Opening Night Party is taking place at Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. The event begins that evening.

Beginning on Oct. 20, UH Mānoa’s Kennedy Theatre is hosting the Are We There Yet, Baby? dance and theatrical performance. Organizers said the production is newly devised, innovative and design-driven. It goes through Oct. 29. You can click here for show times and tickets.

Independent artist, singer, songwriter and content creator Sam Tsui will be appearing at the Hawaiʻi Theatre Center. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival begins at Ala Moana Beach Park at 10 a.m. The parade travels down Kalākaua Avenue and ends at the Waikiki Shell where an all-day festival will provide lots of fun for the whole family.

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand will be hosting the Official Honolulu Pride Festival After Party beginning at 5 p.m.

Alan Cumming Honolulu Pride Concert will be taking place at the Hawaiʻi Theatre Center. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Honolulu Pride Official Late-Night Party is taking place at Centered beginning at 11 p.m.

A kūpuna holds a sign reading “God loves everyone” at the Honolulu Pride Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kellie with Eye Photography)

State Representative Adrian Tam (left) kisses his husband at the Honolulu Pride Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kelli with Eye Photography)

A parade-goer holds a sign reading “God loves everyone” at the Honolulu Pride Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kellie with Eye Photography)

Festival-goers pose for a photo at the Honolulu Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kelli with an Eye Photography)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Alaska Airlines is hosting the Alaska Fly With Pride Brunch. The event takes place at Deck in Queen Kapiolani Hotel. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Alohilani Resort & Spa will be hosting the Lei Pool Party at Swell beginning at 1 p.m. RSVPs are required.

Monday, Oct. 23

The ʻAha Lōkahi Hawai’i Community Conference is taking place at Koʻolau Ballroom in Kāneʻohe beginning. The 2023 theme is Ka Lamakū Aloha – REignite the Light Within. The conference runs through Oct. 25.

Thursday, Oct. 26

This is Intersex Awareness Day. This is a day that commemorates the protest at the American Academy of Pediatrics national conference in Boston, MA that took place on Oct. 26, 1996. In this protest, parents and victims of unchosen genital cosmetic surgery gathered to make their voices heard.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The 3rd Annual Aloha Rainbow Classic Softball Tournament begins on Oct. 29 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 29. This sports event will be bringing softball players from across the country to compete for this year’s title.

The tournament takes place at Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park.

The 38th annual Universal Show Queen Pageant is set to take place at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 is Halloween

Hulaween is taking place at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand with its annual costume contest.

Now that you have all the events taking place in October for Honolulu Pride, you can begin organizing your plans. It’s a good year to celebrate and feel safe to experience love for love’s sake. Happy Pride!